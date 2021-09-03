WENATCHEE — No Wenatchee or Eastmont school staff have resigned yet over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, school officials say, but the next two weeks will be critical for those considering their options. To get fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, school staff must get the first shot of Moderna by Sept. 6. The second dose of Moderna is administered at 28 days from the first shot. The first of the Pfizer vaccine must be administered by Sept. 13. The second dose of Pfizer must be administered 21 days after the first dose. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine must be administered by Oct. 4. Hitting those deadlines would meet the Oct. 18 deadline, when all school employees must be fully vaccinated or have obtained a medical or religious exemption. Wenatchee School District spokeswoman Diana Haglund said at this time, the school district has not received any resignations as a result of the mandate. Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen did not indicate if any employee had resigned as a result of the mandate, but he did say his school district is working through the process as outlined by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Haglund said religious and medical exemption forms have been made available to staff and must be submitted to the Human Resource department by the deadline.
No resignations yet reported among school employees
WENATCHEE — No Wenatchee or Eastmont school staff are known to have resigned yet over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, school officials say, but the next two weeks will be critical for those considering their options.
To get fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, school staff must get the first shot of Moderna by Sept. 6. The second dose of Moderna is administered at 28 days from the first shot.
The first of the Pfizer vaccine must be administered by Sept. 13. The second dose of Pfizer must be administered 21 days after the first dose.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine must be administered by Oct. 4. Hitting those deadlines would meet the Oct. 18 deadline, when all school employees must be fully vaccinated or have obtained a medical or religious exemption.
Wenatchee School District spokeswoman Diana Haglund said at this time, the school district has not received any resignations as a result of the mandate.
Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen did not indicate if any employee had resigned as a result of the mandate, but he did say his school district is working through the process as outlined by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Haglund said religious and medical exemption forms have been made available to staff and must be submitted to the Human Resource department by the deadline.