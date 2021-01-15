ELLENSBURG — The Central Washington Board of Trustees announced the appointment of the university’s 15th president, Dr. Jim Wohlpart, Thursday, after an extensive search that included listening sessions with students, alumni, faculty and board members.
Wohlpart is provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Northern Iowa and previously served as dean of Florida Gulf Coast University. He holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of Tennessee, an MA in English from Colorado State University and BA in English and philosophy from the University of Tennessee.
“Jim understands that we must elevate the civic engagement of our students in order to ensure a thriving democracy,” said Ron Erickson, chair of the board of trustees. “Jim’s values in terms of encouraging sustainability and support for diversity inclusion closely align with the goals of our institution — we believe he’s a wonderful fit for Central and someone who’s going to make a significant difference in the years ahead.”
The board unanimously approved a contract with Wohlpart that starts June 21, though he will be interacting with people on campus before that. It mirrors current CWU President James Gaudino’s contract, with an annual salary of $400,000 and no bonus. Gaudino earlier announced plans to retire in July.
Gaudino has been CWU’s president since 2009. He said he plans to teach in the university’s communications department, where he is a tenured faculty member, in the immediate future.
”We are blessed to have the legacy of President {span}Gaudino,” Wohlpart said. “H{/span}e has done a phenomenal job over the last 12 years and I stand on the shoulders of a giant.”
CWU has seven campuses and an online program, with locations in Ellensburg, Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Yakima, Des Moines, Lynnwood and Pierce County.
The university has been nationally recognized for efforts toward diversity and inclusion, and its student body is 35% people of color. Wohlpart says he plans to advance these efforts as he steps into his new role.
”What I’m interested in is creating a culture of belonging for everyone at the institution so they can bring their whole human selves and feel welcomed for who they are,” he said. “There’s work that we can do around that with the curriculum, with hiring, with policies.”
He said he will consider eliminating standardized testing as part of the admissions process due to inequities created by the tests.
“Diversity is adding to the population — multiple perspectives, viewpoint, races, ethnicities, and backgrounds,” he said. “That’s really important work for us … the work of inclusion is harder work because that is about your culture. That’s about whether or not people feel like they belong.”
The university has 14,918 undergraduate and 900 graduate students, and received a record number of applications this fall with about 12,000 first-year applications, a 24% increase.
But school hasn’t been immune to the pandemic. Despite the high number, the school’s enrollment dropped about 5% in fall 2020. CWU’s anticipated operating revenue for 2021 also dropped $215 million, down almost 5% from the prior year, with expenses expected at $223 million.
The school expects 500 fewer students than the prior year fall quarter and 75% of normal occupancy in residential halls and dining halls. It is using a mixture of online and in-person instruction this year.