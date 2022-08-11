220315-newslocal-schoolmasks 01.jpg (copy)
After Washington's indoor mask mandate expired in March, masking became optional for students in local schools. Washington's Department of Health released new guidance for K-12 schools, though students will likely not notice a difference from the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Washington’s Department of Health has released new COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and childcare centers. However, students in the Wenatchee Valley likely will not notice a significant difference when they return later this month.

Under the new guidelines and recommendations, students and staff who test positive for the virus will be required to isolate themselves at home for five days. Following the five days, students and staff can return to the classroom, though they should wear a properly-fitted mask and test before returning to school.



