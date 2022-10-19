NCW — If the ground began shaking right now, would you know what to do? At 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Washingtonians from around the state will be put to the test.
The Great Washington ShakeOut, a statewide drill to test earthquake preparedness is set for late Thursday morning. The annual event is organized by several state and federal agencies, with 1.3 million Washingtonians taking part last year. So far, over 44 million people have signed on to participate this year.
Earthquakes may seem unlikely to occur in North Central Washington, but they do occur. Several residents of the Wenatchee area reported feeling tremors from an earthquake in 2019 and the 1872 North Cascades earthquake with an epicenter near Entiat likely had a magnitude of around 7 on the Richter scale, according to the Seattle Times.
If one occurs, people should drop to the ground, cover their head and body under a table or desk and hold on to a table leg or another sturdy object for at least 60 seconds, according to The Great Washington ShakeOut website.
Locally, businesses, government entities and other groups have signed up to say they will participate. The event is adapted for the different regions, with school districts closer to the coast also participating in a follow-up tsunami drill.
Both Wenatchee and Eastmont schools participate in monthly safety drills that range from fire drills to lockdowns to earthquake drills to ensure student and staff safety.
Several Eastmont schools will also participate. Katie Tucker, an assistant principal at Sterling Junior High, Thursday's drill includes a roughly 20-minute safety lesson to learn what to do in the event of a natural disaster.
Due to poor air quality that has lingered in the valley, Tucker said Thursday’s drill would not include an additional evacuation drill, though the school previously practiced evacuating last month.
Tucker said the drills ensure that students, and their families, are prepared if disaster strikes.
To check if an organization or business plans to take part and for more information on Thursday's event go to shakeout.org/washington.
