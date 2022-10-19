Getting ready for the big one | Shake, rattle and roll drill prompts drop, cover and hold (copy)
Buy Now

Students at Columbia Elementary School pariticipate in the annual Great Washington ShakeOut in 2017. That year, more than 1.2 million participants signed up for the drill.

 World file photo

NCW — If the ground began shaking right now, would you know what to do? At 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Washingtonians from around the state will be put to the test.

The Great Washington ShakeOut, a statewide drill to test earthquake preparedness is set for late Thursday morning. The annual event is organized by several state and federal agencies, with 1.3 million Washingtonians taking part last year. So far, over 44 million people have signed on to participate this year.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?