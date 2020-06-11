EAST WENATCHEE — Grant Elementary School students, parents, teachers and staff are invited to a drive-by event Saturday morning celebrating the retirement of three long-time employees.
The retirees are:
Sheila Kane
- , a kindergarten teacher with 39 years in education who has taught kindergarten in Eastmont her entire career.
Deb Winter
- , a first-grade teacher with 16 years of in education. Before getting her teaching certificate in 2004, she was a paraprofessional for three years. Before that, she served as an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1978 to 1995.
Bev Brown, a speech and language pathologist with nearly 35 years of education experience, who has assisted many families and students throughout the district.
The drive-by event is at 10 a.m. Saturday in front of the school, 1430 1st St. S.E., where the three retirees and their families will be sitting at tables.
The COVID-19-inspired alternative retirement celebration takes the place of the usual formal celebration in the school’s gym, said Grant office manager Mary Lathan, where the superintendent and an emcee would provide a walk down memory lane.
“This year, alternative plans are being implemented,” she said.