WENATCHEE — Additional financial assistance for groceries is available this summer for some families through a final round COVID-era funding.
According to a Department of Social and Health Services press release, children under 6 years old who live in a household that receives Basic Food benefits can receive $43.88 for each month they received Basic Food Assistance from September 2022 through April 2023, and a prorated amount for May 1 through May 11.
Additionally, qualifying children can receive a lump sum of $120 to assist to help cover July and and August. Students eligible for free or reduced-price meals that were enrolled in Washington state public K-12 schools through June 2023 meals are eligible, including seniors who graduated this year, are eligible for the payments.
The benefits are loaded onto special cards and were mailed automatically to each eligible child. To order a new card, call 833-518-0282. To receive text message alerts about the status of benefits, go to textpebt.dshs.wa.gov.
The additional benefits began on June 30 and will run through the end of summer. According to the DSHS, the benefits do not replace any other benefits already offered, including free summer meal programs.
Locally, several school district's and organizations offer free summer meals to anyone 18 years old or younger.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone