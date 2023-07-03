WENATCHEE — Additional financial assistance for groceries is available this summer for some families through a final round COVID-era funding.

According to a Department of Social and Health Services press release, children under 6 years old who live in a household that receives Basic Food benefits can receive $43.88 for each month they received Basic Food Assistance from September 2022 through April 2023, and a prorated amount for May 1 through May 11.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

What's NABUR?