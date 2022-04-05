RICHLAND, Wa. — An award-winning Spokane educator with 22 years experience as an administrator is the new leader of Richland High School.
Steve Fisk will transition into his new role as principal of the 2,100-student school later this month, according to a news release from the district.
"Steve brings extensive experience and energy to the table," Deputy Superintendent Mike Hansen said in a statement. "Richland High could not have asked for a more capable and caring individual to lead it into the future."
He replaces Tim Praino, who's led Richland High for more than a decade and was recently named as the district's next executive director of Human Resources.
Fisk is the former Colville superintendent who resigned in February after his board voted to defy Washington's indoor mask mandate and then rescinded it soon after.
Colville's move mirrored a similar one made by Richland around the same time. Fearing fines and having their state funding withheld, both school districts ultimately backed off their decisions and Washington's indoor mask mandate ended on March 12.
The Spokesman-Review reported at the time that Fisk recommended the board rescind its mask-optional vote because it would be "financially devastating to our schools."
After the decision to reverse course, the board accepted Fisk's resignation and transition plan.
"I want to stress that this was in no way a situation where (the board) forced me out," he told the newspaper.
"COVID is an extremely difficult circumstance for everyone, and for me professionally, I needed to take some next steps for myself and move forward," Fisk said at the time.
Fines levied against the Colville district would have been at least $153,000, and Fisk said the could have financially crippled the district for years to come.
Richland move
Fisk said in a statement that he was excited to become a Bomber and begin work in the area.
"Richland High is an outstanding school, and I am privileged to have this opportunity to become one of its leaders," he said.
Prior to his stint at Colville, Fisk was the principal at North Central High School in Spokane for about eight years. In 2020, his high school boasted a graduation rate of 95%.
While there, Fisk helped establish the school's Institute of Science and Technology, which gives students the opportunity to explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers such as genomics research and archaeology.
Fisk holds a bachelor's degree in social science and secondary education from Montana College, and a master's in educational leadership from the University of Montana.
He's also completed administrative credential programs at Lewis and Clark College, Eastern Washington University and Washington State University.
He'll bring with him his wife and a high school-age son.