WENATCHEE — How can you reduce both waste and consumption?
In celebration of Earth Week, Wenatchee Valley College will host two free events that encourage attendees to think a little more about the environment around them.
On Wednesday, WVC will host Zero Waste Wednesday. Hosted by Waste Loop, attendees will learn how to conduct a waste audit of what they use. There will also be a demonstration of how glass bottles on the school campus are turned into glass. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. around the fountain at the Wenatchee campus.
Thursday will be Thankful Thursday, where faculty members will discuss the carbon storage capacity of trees. This will begin at 11 a.m. on the Wenatchee campus under the free near Batjer Hall, and at 12:15 p.m. on the Omak campus near the greenhouse.
Free lunch will be provided at the Wenatchee Campus. At 1 p.m., The Grove Recital Hall will also host a launch for the Cascadia Field Guide, a book that features WVC faculty member Derek Sheffield.
Parking on campus will be free during the events. The events are sponsored by WVC Sustainability Committee, Tree Campus USA, Plastic Reductions Campaign and Associated Students of WVC Student Senate.
