EAST WENATCHEE — A second school resource officer (SRO) is one step closer to roaming the halls of Eastmont schools.

Last night, the East Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved an amended interlocal agreement between the city and the school district, including selecting a second officer for the program.

Sasha Sleiman
Ivy Jacobsen
Rick Johnson


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

