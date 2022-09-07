EAST WENATCHEE — A second school resource officer is one step closer to roaming the halls of Eastmont schools.
The East Wenatchee City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement with the Eastmont School District that includes selecting a second officer for the program.
Like the previous agreement, the district will reimburse the city for 60% of the cost of the two school resource officers. The base salary, including benefits for the two positions, is $269,841 per year, meaning the district will pay $161,905 per school year. The contract runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31. Eastmont will also reimburse the city $1,980 per quarter to help cover the costs of a vehicle for the second position.
School resource officers are commissioned police officers who assist with school safety measures, build positive relationships between students and the police department and investigate crimes on and off campus reported within Eastmont schools, among other responsibilities. They do not participate in formal disciplinary actions typically handled by school administrators.
City Councilmember Sasha Sleiman — the lone vote against a contract for the first school officer last fall — said during the meeting that the work of the current school officer, Ivy Jacobsen helped change her mind.
“It was incredible, the work she does with the kids,” Sleiman said of Jacobsen, who was recently recognized as the North Central Washington first responder of the year.
In July, Jacobsen, East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson and Mayor Jerrilea Crawford attended a school board meeting to discuss the possibility of a second school officer.
At the July school board meeting, Jacobsen said the program produced positive results in her first 44 days. However, Jacobsen was often tied up with administrative work and Johnson estimated that Jacobsen spent most of her time at the district’s junior highs.
Johnson said officers could visit the district’s other schools more frequently with a second school officer.
Johnson said during Tuesday’s meeting the ideal split would be for a full-time officer at the high school and another position split between the two junior highs. Both positions would respond to the elementary schools as needed.
The school board must still approve the amended agreement, which could occur Sept. 12.
If approved, Johnson said the position would be advertised internally in the department. The appointment is ultimately up to the department, though state law requires school district input.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone