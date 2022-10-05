EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District will welcome a second school resource officer later this month.

Officer Isaac Cooper, who has been with the East Wenatchee Police Department for five years, will start the new role on Oct. 24. Cooper joins Officer Ivy Jacobsen, who was appointed earlier this year.



