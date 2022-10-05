EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District will welcome a second school resource officer later this month.
Officer Isaac Cooper, who has been with the East Wenatchee Police Department for five years, will start the new role on Oct. 24. Cooper joins Officer Ivy Jacobsen, who was appointed earlier this year.
Cooper is a Gonzaga University graduate and a member of the East Cascade SWAT team and a field training officer, according to a Tuesday press release from the East Wenatchee Police Department.
Cooper and Jacobsen will work in all Eastmont schools, though Cooper will primarily be responsible for the two junior highs and Jacobsen will mainly be at the High School.
The Eastmont School District and East Wenatchee City Council reached an agreement in September. Eastmont will reimburse East Wenatchee for 60% of the cost of the two school resource officers. The base salaries, including benefits, is $269,841 per year, meaning the district will pay $161,905 per school year. The district will pay an additional $1,980 per quarter to help cover the costs of an additional vehicle.
Jacobsen began as an student resource officer in Eastmont in March. Before that, it had been a decade since the district had a dedicated resource officer.
