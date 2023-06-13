WWorldstock-EastmontHigh 03.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Eastmont High School, Aug. 31, 2022.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District has adopted a $3.6 million plan to renovate some facilities while it continues to consider the timeline and scope of a long-term construction bond.

The school board unanimously approved the "lights on, doors open" plan Monday night. The plan will fund the replacement of carpeting at Clovis Elementary, the addition of intercom systems at six schools and the installation of a new lights and polls at Wildcat stadium, among other projects.



