EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District has adopted a $3.6 million plan to renovate some facilities while it continues to consider the timeline and scope of a long-term construction bond.
The school board unanimously approved the "lights on, doors open" plan Monday night. The plan will fund the replacement of carpeting at Clovis Elementary, the addition of intercom systems at six schools and the installation of a new lights and polls at Wildcat stadium, among other projects.
"Our lights are beyond end of life, and should be replaced at the same time that the track will be resurfaced," Superintendent Becky Berg wrote in a memo to the board.
Replacing the lights and poles will cost just over $550,000. The installation of six intercom systems will cost $150,000.
The projects will be partially funded through $2.4 million in federal COVID relief funds, which will go toward projects that aid in contact tracing and emergency contacts.
A $50,000 repair of the tennis courts at Eastmont High School will make the surface playable for one to two years and allow the school's tennis team to play on campus. The team currently practices and plays at the WRAC in Wenatchee.
Replacing the floor in the Eastmont Junior High School gym is estimated to cost $337,000.
"The EJHS gym floor is nearly unusable, with a sizable buckle in it," Berg wrote. "In replacing the floor, we first need to figure out where the water that damaged the floor is coming from."
While the projects will update several facilities in the short term, the memo also shows what a construction bond could look like. Berg wrote that a bond, which could run in February 2024, would likely focus on Cascade, Lee and Kenroy elementary, which she called the most "in need."
"Rock Island would also be in need of a roof replacement and an HVAC control upgrade," Berg wrote. "The bond could also be used for remaining security vestibules and/or measures."
