EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District announced several new safety measures for athletic events on Wednesday, the latest in a string of policy changes in the district.
Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton said the district is “working closely will law enforcement on all school matters.”
“We just want to be proactive, indicate our expectations in advance, and then make sure everyone is safe and has a good time at the ball games,” Charlton said.
Beginning Friday, when the Wildcats football team kicks off its 2022 season against Mead High School and at all future athletic events, students in grades 9 through 12 will need to show a 2022-2023 ASB card to enter events that require an admission fee, according to a district Facebook post.
Students in the 6th grade and lower will also need to be accompanied by an adult. Students will also be prohibited from bringing bags and backpacks to sporting events.
Once at a game, loitering behind grandstands and bleachers will be prohibited, and video surveillance may be used. The district plans to bring in temporary lighting behind the grandstands at Wildcat Field to increase visibility while working on a permanent solution.
“We wanted to make sure that we were being consistent in our approach and trying to communicate ahead of time with our students and our families what those expectations were,” Charlton said.
In the spring, both Eastmont and Wenatchee updated their dress codes. Charlton said Eastmont is “being consistent with what we expect at school as far as the dress and behavior of students.”
Eastmont previously updated several safety measures on campuses this year. All exterior doors into buildings are now locked, and a school staff member now must manually let visitors into a building.
