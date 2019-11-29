EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District will collect $10,216,605 in educational program and operation (EPO) levy funds next year, the full amount approved by voters in 2017.
The school board on Nov. 25 approved a resolution setting the collection amount, which was included in the budget passed in July.
The cost to taxpayers, based on the district’s current assessed valuation of $4.84 million, will be $2.10 for every $1,000 of assessed value. That’s below the $2.50 levy cap approved by the state Legislature earlier this year.
The amount, though, will be more than the $1.50 cap initially imposed by the state as part of the McCleary fix — the Legislature’s answer to a court order to fully fund education. The cap was raised to $2.50 after one year amid outcry from districts statewide struggling to balance budgets under the new funding formula.