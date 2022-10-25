EAST WENATCHEE — A member of the Eastmont School Board wants to clarify the statement against the district's $185 million bond proposal made in Douglas County’s official voters’ pamphlet that was distributed over the past week.
The critique of the bond largely centers around a lack of details, which Board Member Meaghan Vibbert says has since been provided.
The statement, written by community member Luke Gilbert, criticizes a lack of details in the proposal, and concludes that residents should "Vote no and demand clear end results."
"Although it is defined first in the proposition as well in the title, safety improvements are generic and are not tied to any specific campus," the statement reads.
The full statements in support and opposition of the proposal can be found at wwrld.us/onlinevoterguide. Neither the for or against statements are approved or fact checked by either the auditor's office or school district.
Vibbert said the claim of a lack of specifics is partially due to an early deadline for the statement. Community members had to submit "for" and "against" statements to the Douglas County Auditor's Office by Aug. 9.
"I don't think all of the details he criticized were available," Vibbert said following Monday evening's board meeting. "The criticism of not being detailed isn't a fair criticism."
Vibbert said since the statement was submitted, additional details regarding specific security upgrades, portables, additional classrooms and other information on the proposal have been provided.
Vibbert also pushed back on Gilbert's rebuttal argument, which read in part that the community should not "fall for the high stakes’ sales pitch."
"I don't think what we're proposing to the community is a sales pitch," she said.
The $185 million bond would fund the second phase of a two-part plan to modernize schools in Eastmont. The first phase was funded through a 2016 levy and added 20 classrooms and four cafeterias at the district's schools.
The projects in the second phase include a redesign of school parking lots, upgrades to safety, the removal of portable classrooms, and expanded buildings at Cascade, Kenroy, Lee and Rock Island elementary schools.
A district website, wwrld.us/Bond, includes a tax calculator, information on the first phase of projects, the election and the presentation slideshow.
The election is Nov. 8. At least 60% of voters will need to approve the plan to pass.
