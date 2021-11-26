EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District has seen a minimal drop in enrollment over the past calendar year and has not recovered to pre-pandemic numbers.
Despite the drop, the districts’ spending has increased thanks to an influx of federal COVID relief funds, with most of the money going toward staffing costs.
“We’re maintaining a level of support with declining enrollment that is not normal in school finance,” said Cindy Ulrich, Eastmont’s executive director of financial services. “We’re doing that in order to address many of the implications of COVID.”
The district has seen a drop of 37 students over the past year, with a headcount of 5,807 compared to the 5,844 enrolled a year ago.
Running Start, which allows high school students to take college courses, has had a drop in participation of 24 students. Wenatchee Valley College attributes the drop to students returning to the in-person high school environment they’ve missed with virtual classes.
The district has also not returned to pre-pandemic levels in full-time equivalent enrollment (FTE) data, which is used in formulas to determine school funding allocation. In November, the district had an FTE of 5,692 students, down 73 from November 2020.
“The pandemic has thrown off all trends including enrollment as parents adjust to what they feel is best for their students and family,” said Garn Christensen, Eastmont’s superintendent.
Both numbers represent a significant decline from the three years before the pandemic when the district averaged an FTE of 5,970 in November.
The decline is largely among students in elementary grades in the district. While Eastmont had 3,249 students in kindergarten through sixth grade in 2019, there were 2,878 in 2021, a decrease of 371. Ulrich said kindergarten enrollment declined even before the pandemic.
Participation in Eastmont's Alternative Learning Enrollment (ALE), which includes the district's virtual academy, is down compared to last year. Pre-pandemic, the program averaged about 112 participants a year. Last year, with so much COVID uncertainty, this ballooned to 498. This year, enrollment has dropped to 208, as students shift back to brick and mortar schools.
Ulrich said federal grant money “skewed” the district’s budget a bit since the district has crafted a budget with increased spending despite declining revenue.
The district’s budget is typically conservative to neutral, Ulrich said, with expenditures lower than projected and revenue higher. During the yearly fiscal period that ended Aug. 31, the district had $87.8 million in revenue and $84.0 million in expenses. Expenses were $6 million lower than the district projected during this period.
"The amount of federal money we’ve received through the CARES Act for that elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding, has provided resources and revenue...exceeding what we had back with the recession,” Ulrich said.
The district received nearly $1.2 million in additional federal funding last fiscal year, most of which was earmarked for reopening schools safely.
Ulrich said the funding has gone toward additional staffing for the return to in-person instruction. According to district data, Eastmont employs 186 paraeducators for the 2021-2022 school year, up from 160 during the previous school year. The district also currently has 433 teachers, up from 399 for 2020-2021.
“What we’ve really done is take those resources that have been provided by the federal government and hire additional teachers and paraeducators,” Ulrich said. “So it’s really in staffing.”
While personnel costs are typically around 82% of the district’s budget, Ulrich said this has increased to about 86% during COVID.
Ulrich said when the federal funding decreases, and when COVID subsides, the district will need to “get our spending back in line with our revenue.”
“If enrollment does not reach the levels that it was prior to COVID, or there’s no kind of economic boom in the valley to maybe bring back some of those families that we may have lost, then we’ll have to look at how we do that,” Ulrich said. “Typically, it’s through attrition or those types of things.”