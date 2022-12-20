EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District administrators have begun to develop a “lights on, doors open” plan to address school renovations and safety improvements following the district’s $185 million bond failure last month.

The plan will outline a list of projects needed for the general upkeep of each building in the district. From there, the district’s school board and leadership will vet the projects as Eastmont administrators prioritize the upgrades from the most urgent to less prioritized.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

What's NABUR?