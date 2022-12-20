EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District administrators have begun to develop a “lights on, doors open” plan to address school renovations and safety improvements following the district’s $185 million bond failure last month.
The plan will outline a list of projects needed for the general upkeep of each building in the district. From there, the district’s school board and leadership will vet the projects as Eastmont administrators prioritize the upgrades from the most urgent to less prioritized.
Part of the consideration in developing the “lights on, doors open” plan is the possibility of a future construction bond or levy. While a parking lot may need to be repaved, the possibility of it being torn up in the future during a future building renovation may cause the project to be prioritized lower.
At the same time, Superintendent Becky Berg said the district is also planning outreach with voters, teachers and parents to better understand why the plan to renovate buildings throughout the district only reached 51.2% approval, below the 60% needed for approval.
Berg said these conversations will help inform the district about the next steps for a potential bond in the future. The size and scope of a bond or levy and the timeline for when it could appear on the ballot would ultimately be up to the school board.
“It’ll be what we hear,” Berg said of what a future bond or levy could look like. “It’ll be what the community tells us.”
If the district opts for a levy in the future, that measure will only need a simple majority approval.
Whichever route the district opts for, it will take time, as planning a bond election takes several months. District officials began discussing the construction bond during school board meetings this spring, and the board signed off on the $185 million in June.
In the future, the district could call for a special election, or hold a vote during one of the four regularly scheduled elections throughout the year: February, April, August and September.
While Eastmont’s bond failed to reach 60%, it was far from alone: no school construction bond in Eastern Washington passed during the November election.
In Western Washington, voters in the Highline and Renton school districts' both approved construction bonds. The Highline School District, south of Seattle, approved a $518.4 million bond to rebuild three schools and upgrade other schools throughout the district. The Renton School District approved a $676 million bond to fund a new high school, purchase land for a future high school and provide district-wide upgrades.
According to data from Washington’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, most school bonds and levies appear on the February ballot. This year, school districts ran 209 bonds and levies that asked for a total of $8.4 billion during the February election compared to 17 bonds and levies that asked for $1.3 billion in the November election.
Nearly 68% of the ballot measures this February were approved, according to OSPI.
Berg said part of the process forward would be to study the bonds and levies that voters approved this November.
