EAST WENATCHEE — Some students in the Eastmont School District could be attending a different school next year.
The Eastmont School Board got its first look at proposed new attendance areas last week, the next step in the district's reconfiguration plan to accommodate six elementary schools for kindergarten through 6th grade students, two junior high schools for grades 7-9 and one high school for grades 10-12.
The reconfiguration plan was approved by the district several years ago following 2015 report that showed the district could expand its capacity and postpone the need for a new school by juggling the grade configuration, Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen told board members Jan. 11.
Details on that plan are available at wwrld.us/3bTIREM.
As part of the plan, the district broke ground last year on 20 classrooms and four new cafeterias, funded by a $22.6 million capital levy approved by voters in 2016, a $10 million state grant aimed at reducing class sizes for kindergarten through third-grade students, and $3.1 million in local funds to match.
Changing the attendance boundaries, which determine which students will attend which schools, is the next step.
“What you are seeing is the final chapter in that work," Christensen said. "That was tasked to Mr. (Spencer) Taylor a little over a year ago. This is the beginning of the last piece. We had a whole series of public meetings back in 2016 and 2017.”
Current plans call for the reconfiguration to be fully implemented in the 2022-2023 school year. Some pieces have already begun. Sterling, for instance, no longer has kindergarten students.
Taylor, Eastmont's director of elementary education, said determining the new school boundaries was not an easy process, requiring close attention to family and neighborhood relationships with the schools.
It is hard when families start thinking about the possibility they may have to change schools, he said.
“There is really no other way to meet the goals of the board, to be able to reconfigure for the long-term best plans for our students and community. We have to have it,” Taylor said.
Taylor has been working with a committee of 23 parents, staff and community leaders in the process. The combination represents a variety of interests and experiences, which helped refine the map, which was presented at the board meeting.
“This is not a final draft. This is getting close. We still would like to work on some things before we have a final recommendation for the board,” he said.
The committee focused on several goals in determining the boundaries, including:
- Balance school enrollment and demographics across the district as best possible.
- Maximize neighborhood walking schools.
- Maximize transportation efficiency.
- Minimize student disruption.
“I’m hopeful we can have a decision in early February. March 1 is when we start collecting kindergarten registration. That’s typically when we start accepting choice for the next school year,” Taylor said.
A lot of families are going to want to stay with their current school, Taylor said, which is why the district is working on getting specific information out to each family showing their child is assigned to a school based upon the new attendance areas.
That also gives families time to consider using the choice option that would allow them to enroll students in a school that's outside the assigned attendance area.
"If they would like to pursue choice, they can start that process on March 1. Before that, we need to update our maps and assign each student their new school so we have all that data correct,” Taylor said. “We can look at projected enrollment numbers, which is critical for staffing allocations into the future for each school.”