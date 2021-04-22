EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson has proposed adding a resource officer to Eastmont High School, a move he said would provide much more than just an extra sense of security on campus.
Johnson said having a positive relationship with the police department is essential to increase public safety in East Wenatchee. The chief said he’s looking at creative ways to reach out and contact the public in a positive setting instead of just responding when things are going negatively.
“I think the SRO (school resource officer) program is the single biggest way we can impact the most people at a time in their life when they are formulating their opinions of police and everything else,” Johnson told the school board April 12. “The SRO program gets sold a lot of times as a deterrent for violent crime. Yes, I believe it absolutely is, but do I think that is the most important role of the SRO? I do not.”
A resource officer is building relationships that otherwise would not exist and they are not just a cop in the school, he said.
“They are a public safety advocate, a mentor, a public safety professional, a counselor and just an ear for a lot of these students.”
In his proposal, Johnson said the school district would have a huge role in the selection process of the SRO. If the right candidate could not be found, Johnson said he would forgo filling the spot.
The salary for the SRO is 60% FTE or Full Time Equivalent, which would be $80,952. This means the school district would be responsible for paying this portion of the salary. Wenatchee is paying 50% FTE, Leavenworth is paying 60% while Chelan and Cashmere are paying 75%.
Johnson said he could have the SRO ready for January 2022.
Board member Whitney Smith asked why the school district needs a resource officer when police could come to campus anytime.
“As public safety professionals, our mission is public safety. An SRO, his mission is just that campus,” the chief said. “Focus on that smaller goal. In order to do that, they have to develop relationships. They are going to have a much stronger relationship with that superintendent and principal than Officer Smith off the street. He’s going to handle that situation and move onto the next one versus an individual who is a member of that school community.”
East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford said she and Johnson have been working to build up the culture of the police department and reestablish the positive relationship within the community, not only for the police department but for the city as a whole.
“This is definitely a partnership where we get feedback so we can adjust and improve and make it fit for Eastmont,” the mayor said.
It’s unclear at this point when the school board would take up this topic again. The school budget is scheduled to be adopted on July 12.
Johnson, who is completing his 10th month at the East Wenatchee Police Department, began his presentation to the board talking about all the changes he’s made at the agency. In the past 15 months, Johnson said of 22 commissioned police officers, 31% have changed out.
He noted they have implemented an internal training program for all commissioned staff in crisis intervention, patrol tactics, de-escalation, use of force, domestic violence law updates, active shooter response, first aid, emergency vehicle operations and defensive tactics.
“My reason for bringing that up is historically East Wenatchee Police Department had a reputation of not training to the same level as the other agencies in the area. Our goal is to be on par if not surpass them,” Johnson said.
He said East Wenatchee Police will have body-worn cameras on all commissioned staff.
“I come from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office where the SRO is a real robust program operating in Cashmere, Cascade, Manson and Chelan school districts,” Johnson said. “We saw a lot of success with it. It was really popular. The superintendents in those districts were asking for more coverage and more hours, so I’ve seen it can be a great thing but I know it weighs heavily on the selection of the person.”
After school shootings several years ago, Superintendent Garn Christensen said the school board made a decision at the time to add two SROs to campuses in the school district. But then the school budget was restructured by the state Legislature in reaction to the McCleary decision.
Christensen said the board did not know if the funds would be available to maintain board policy guidelines and keep a reserve amount for four years, so they put the SRO program on hold for the 2019/20 school year.
“This year, due to COVID, we did not know if we would have students on campus. There was also a change in city leadership, so we once again postponed any movement in that direction,” Christensen said. “Now with Chief Johnson here, he has a proposal that he wanted to bring to the board for reconsideration as the board prepares for their budget process for 2021-22 school year.