EAST WENATCHEE — Demolition of Grant Elementary School’s East Annex — the old house that once served as a daycare at the corner of 1st Street Southeast and South Keller Avenue — is coming soon.
It’s one of the first outward signs that Eastmont School District’s construction projects, which have been in the planning stages since 2015, are moving forward. They include adding 20 new classrooms and four cafeterias at five elementary schools, plus a new concession stand and restroom facility at the high school baseball field.
Once they start, they will move fast.
That’s the word from Seann Tanner, the district’s maintenance director who is overseeing the projects.
“It’s starting to wind up and is getting excitingly, increasingly busy,” he told board members Monday. “We started abatement at the Grant East Annex. I anticipate within the next couple of weeks that we will probably be looking at the start of demolition of that building in preparation for excavation activities.”
At Grant, that will mean a new wing of five classrooms where the annex used to be and some new parking spaces.
The construction mobilization at Kenroy and Rock Island elementaries will start the week of March 30. Kenroy is getting a new cafeteria, but not a full kitchen, along with a standalone wing of five new classrooms. Rock Island will get six new classrooms, a cafeteria and kitchen, along with some playground revamping.
Lee and Cascade elementary schools will see work starting the week of May 4. Lee’s project includes a new cafeteria and two classrooms, along with additional parking.
At Cascade, the stage at the north side of the gym will be removed. In its place will be a new cafeteria and kitchen. The school also will get two new classrooms.
Work on the baseball concession stand will start June 15, after school is out.
Tanner, building principals, head custodians and the contractor are planning a walk through at each of the schools before any excavation begins to check on construction fencing placement and emergency egress from sites during construction.
The good news, Tanner said, is the contractor, MH Construction of Kennewick, believes some of the projects will be completed by Christmas break, rather than the next summer.
“If everything stays on track and this contractor can keep his aggressive schedule and barring a lot of unforeseen problems, which we don’t anticipate, we could have lots of time to move in and polish the apple before it actually is formally cut loose in the fall of the following year,” Tanner said.
The projects, which total $30.6 million, are being funded with a $22.6 million capital levy approved by voters in 2016, a $10 million state grant aimed at reducing class sizes for kindergarten through third-grade students, and $3.1 million in local funds to match.
The location of the new classrooms and facilities follow the board’s decision to configure the schools with kindergarten through sixth grade at the elementary level and create two junior high schools for grades 7-9.
In addition to the construction projects, implementing that new configuration will require changing the school attendance boundaries. Planning for that change is expected to start soon.
Information on the construction and reconfiguration is posted on the district’s website, wwrld.us/2WvHp0z.