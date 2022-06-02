 Skip to main content
top story

Eastmont graduates enjoy sendoff by students

220602-newslocal-gradparade 01.jpg
Cascade Elementary School teacher Dianna Klinkenberg hugs her son Sam during the annual Senior Salute parade at Eastmont School District schools on Wednesday. Students in schools lined up in halls and pathways to congratulate seniors set to graduate on Friday night. Kindergarteners, including Klinkenberg's class of 20 students, also wore their graduation gowns.

EAST WENATCHEE — As the school year draws to a close, Wednesday morning was an opportunity for Eastmont High School’s roughly 480 seniors to take one last trip down memory lane.

The soon-to-be graduates paraded through the district during Eastmont’s Senior Salute, an opportunity for students to see former teachers, friends and family in lower grade levels and visit their old stomping grounds.

The seniors divided into two groups with each visiting different elementary schools in the district before meeting to collectively to visit Eastmont Junior High and Sterling Middle School over roughly 90 minutes. Eastmont Assistant Principal and Activities Director Stacia Hardie said her favorite part of the event is “the excitement on the kid’s faces,” both young and old.

On the visits, each school brought a unique flair.

At Cascade Elementary, the kindergartners dressed in their mini regalia and formed a tunnel for graduates to walk through. One teacher told a kindergartner, “that’s going to be you someday.” This year’s kindergarten class will graduate from Eastmont High School in 2034.

220602-newslocal-gradparade 02.jpg
Cascade Elementary School kindergartener Sawyer Pieczynski, 6, walks with his class through rows of Eastmont seniors in their own graduation parade Wednesday.

The graduates returned the favor, forming a line for the kindergartners to walk through.

For the stop at Lee Elementary, students greeted graduates with mini hand clappers, with kindergartners also decked out in mini robes.

Senior Becca Johnson said on the bus ride from Lee to Kenroy that she had some mixed emotions. She was nostalgic about seeing her old schools again, and said it was a bit sad.

“I haven’t seen them in a really long time. It’s exciting,” she said. “I feel like I’m moving on to a new part of my life.”

At Kenroy Elementary, Kool & The Gang’s song “Celebration” greeted students on a portable speaker.

220602-newslocal-gradparade 03.jpg
Eastmont High School seniors parade past Lee Elementary School students during the Senior Salute parade Wednesday.

Susannah Velazquez, a Kenroy teacher, also prepped signs for her son as well as three other staff members who have students graduating in the class of 2022.

“I think he was very excited,” Velazquez said of her son, Cameron. “It was amazing.”

The day also gave students a chance to reminisce. While getting off the bus at Kenroy, several remarked about their adventures playing on the school’s campus.

At Eastmont Junior High, students walked through a pool-noodle tunnel as they entered the building, music blaring. Party streamers hung from the ceiling to commemorate the graduates’ victory lap.

At Sterling Middle School, the band played loudly as graduates snaked their way through the school’s recreation fields and campus.

Anna Rankin-Petty, a teacher at Sterling, said she was encouraged to see former students in their caps and gowns.

220602-newslocal-gradparade 04.jpg
Emily Vargas, 5, has her graduation cap put on by kindergarten teacher Griffyn Paine before the Senior Salute parade at Cascade Elementary School Wednesday.

“You see them going from little kindergartners to walking across the stage,” she said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Wednesday marked the final day for seniors in Eastmont. The students’ day began with an award assembly in the morning, followed by the parade and concluded with a barbeque with food and games at the high school. Graduates can also participate in a senior celebration Thursday, leading to Friday’s commencement ceremony at the Town Toyota Center.

The senior send-off began pre-pandemic but disappeared in both 2020 and 2021. With schools essentially returning to pre-COVID operations, Eastmont could return celebrate its seniors fully this year.

“If you look out and see the sea of red and blue, that was unheard of the last two years,” Hardie said.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

