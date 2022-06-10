Eastmont School District Resource Officer Ivy Jacobsen talks to a male in the back of a police vehicle on Highway 97A just south of Wenatchee Friday morning. The male was apprehended from a car driving on the highway in Chelan County.
EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School was briefly placed in lockdown Friday morning after a student reportedly brought a firearm to campus.
According to Superintendent Garn Christensen, at 8:27 a.m. the school received a report of a student seeing another student display a firearm in the school's parking lot. Christensen said the school immediately went into lockdown, and law enforcement arrived on the scene in less than a minute.
Christensen said it is unclear whether the weapon displayed was a firearm, airsoft gun or something else. East Wenatchee Police is investigating.
Christensen said when law enforcement arrived, they determined there was no weapon on campus and a vehicle associated with the alleged firearm and incident had left.
The lockdown at Eastmont High School was lifted at 8:43 a.m. Administrators at other schools were alerted of the incident, but no other Eastmont school was placed on lockdown.
All Wenatchee schools were briefly placed in lockout mode Friday morning due to a "police pursuit of a suspect from East Wenatchee," according to a post on the Wenatchee School District Facebook page.
The lockout was lifted at 9:34 a.m. and, according to a later post, "Police have apprehended all suspects involved in the pursuit."
District spokesperson Diana Haglund said the lockout was precautionary. During a lockout, activity remains normal inside of buildings, but "we do secure our buildings and only allow controlled entry," Haglund said.
All outdoor activities are also canceled during lockouts.
"At no time today were any Wenatchee students in harm's way," Haglund said.
The Wenatchee Police Department also confirmed that the lockout was only a precautionary measure because two vehicles connected to the Eastmont lockdown were outstanding at the time, according to Sgt. Joe Eaton with the Wenatchee Police Department.
