 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Eastmont High School leadership class inspires a positive outlook among students

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
220507-newslocal-eastmontleadership 01.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont High School students of Bob Gallaher's leadership class earlier this month jump a rope to get to the other side of tennis courts in an exercise learning about how biases influence their decisions. His explanations of the rules didn't require them to jump across, only to get to the other side of the rope.

EAST WENATCHEE — Robert Gallaher finished his second-period leadership class at Eastmont High School Wednesday the same way he always does, with a mantra written on the whiteboard.

“Be the change and choose love.”

His class often focuses on difficult subjects, but no matter how heavy the topic, he wants to students to hear a positive message before they leave.

Mandatory for Eastmont high schoolers for the past four years, his leadership class aims to teach students how to handle their emotions, examine the relationships in their lives and make a positive impact on others, among other life lessons. This trimester, 118 students are enrolled.

“This class is really easy,” he reminded the class Wednesday morning, “but what we talk about is really hard.”

The class took on more urgency, Gallaher said, after students returned to in-person learning after a year and half of disruption.

220507-newslocal-eastmontleadership 02.jpg
Buy Now

Eastmont High School leadership class teacher Bob Gallaher.

"The content has always been significant to the students," he said. "But when we saw the issues that came up, issues that had always been there, the urgency of getting as many students into the class as quickly as possible was such a priority."

Wednesday’s class included an activity where students listed 10 figures who had major influences in world history. The answers ranged from Jesus and Martin Luther King Jr. to Stalin and Hitler. Students then looked at whether those figures used brute power or their words to gain influence.

The lesson? Power may be an effective strategy to gain what you want in the short term, but it destroys relationships over time.

“Unfortunately, we think power is leadership,” he told the class. “Power is being a bully.”

Earlier in the week, students examined relationships in their own lives — whether they were a positive or negative influence.

Students in his class spend a lot of time writing and reflecting, though if a student marks an assignment as confidential, Gallaher does not read the contents.

As students begin to trust Gallaher, fewer and fewer students mark their assignments as confidential over time.

220507-newslocal-eastmontleadership 03.jpg
Buy Now

Sophomore students show each other who their secret partners are in a game of called "Chaos" earlier this month at Eastmont High School. The exercise demonstrated how their decisions can affect multiple people.

Gallaher said it’s essential to build trust and be honest with his students when dealing with heavy topics. During the class, Gallaher touched on the rocky influences and relationships in his life.

The level of trust is something students seem to appreciate.

“He has a lot of personal stories that I can relate to,” said 11th-grader Ell Fillion.

Fillion said she appreciates the positive and welcoming atmosphere of the class and the needed privacy it can provide. She said she has learned to trust her friends more and be more honest through it. “I feel like I’ve gained the ability to be a better person,” she said.

Emmett Atenco, a 10th grader, described it as “eye-opening.”

Carter Child, a fellow 10th grader, said through the class he’s reflected and learned how to treat people better.

Across the country, student mental health took a hit during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.1% of high schoolers experienced poor mental health and 44.2% of students experienced consistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

Mental health-related emergency department visits among those between 12 and 17 years old increased by 31% in 2020 compared to 2019.

When students returned to a hybrid model in Eastmont last year, basic things like casual conversations and the ability to joke were still absent. Gallaher and his fellow teachers noticed a sharp decline in student engagement.

Only recently have students begun to act as they did before the pandemic.

"The students are starting to process all that has happened. They are learning how to work through the issues that happen in normal life," he said. "They are also starting to deal with the issues that were neglected during the pandemic. The hurts were there, but they didn't have the tools or the skills to be able to process and work through those problems."

220507-newslocal-eastmontleadership 04.jpg
Buy Now

Bob Gallaher's leadership class learn that to solve a problem, they only have to stand in one place as a jump rope goes around them on May 5. Communication, problem solving as a whole class, and empathy came into play in this exercise at Eastmont High School.

Gallaher said his class is "is just one of the many vehicles the students are able to use to work through these issues."

During his class, Gallaher told students being a positive influence is challenging and may result in lost friends or job opportunities. At the end of the lesson, Gallaher touched on the butterfly effect and how simple actions can have a lasting impact.

“Reach out and touch one life, both lives can change,” he told the class, stressing that they write it in their notes. “Reach out and touch one life, the whole world can change.”



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK