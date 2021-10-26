EAST WENATCHEE — Residents of East Wenatchee are invited to attend a virtual listening session tonight to provide input on what qualifications and characteristics the next superintendent of the Eastmont School District should have.
Sessions will be held at 6 p.m. in both Spanish and English. Information on how to attend the zoom sessions can be found at wwrld.us/Eastmont.
The search is still in its infancy, as the job isn’t even officially posted.
Current Superintendent Garn Christensen, who has held the position since 2007, announced earlier this year that he plans to retire at the end of his contact.
Bill Jordan of Northwest Leadership Associates, a firm assisting in the search, said community feedback will be crucial in the process. Eastmont's school board decided in March that a search firm would be necessary for the new hire.
During an in-person forum on Monday evening, several community members said the next superintendent should be transparent while holding the values of the community.
Both written and verbal responses will be compiled from the session, and the school board will receive a briefing Nov. 8. From there, the community feedback will be used to craft criteria for the job posting.
“At that November 8th meeting, we will be talking about which of these five or six, that you say are the most important, are we going to put in the posting brochure? The actual job announcement?’ Jordan said.
According to a timeline approved by the school board, the brochure will be completed Nov. 22 and the deadline to apply will be Jan. 31. The first round of interviews will be conducted in mid-February.
Jordan said applicants for the position will measure themselves against the qualifications and characteristics in the job description.
When the school board begins to review applications in February, they will use the same criteria to help screen candidates.
“This is really important information because the board’s got to make decisions about the posting brochure,” Jordan said. “And how they’re describing the job here at Eastmont.”
Jordan also encouraged community members who are unable to attend the virtual session to provide feedback through an online survey. The survey can be found through the same link as the zoom information. During Monday's school board meeting, Board President Annette Eggers said as of last Thursday nearly 400 community members had already taken the survey.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Eastmont's student population is 6,300, the school employs 345 teachers and has $78 million in annual expenditures.