Eastmont moving forward with $185 million bond proposal for November ballot

EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board may ask voters this fall to fund a second round of construction that would transform schools across the district.
The board is looking at a 20-year, $185 million capital bond proposal for the fall election that, combined with state grants, would fund nearly $220 million in projects.
School administrators will present updated cost estimates to the school board Monday. The board still needs to formally approve adding the measure to the November election and the projects it would include.
If approved by the board, the measure would go on the November ballot and ask voters to approve bond sales at an estimated rate of $2.01 per $1,000 of assessed property value, according to the April 18 Eastmont School Board packet.
To pass, the bond would need 60% approval.
In 2022, Eastmont property owns pay a total tax rate of $3.27 per $1,000 of assessed value in the district, down from $3.76 per $1,000 in assessed value in 2021. If the bond is approved, this is projected to go to $3.90 per $1,000 in 2023, $3.80 per $1,000 in 2024 and $3.84 per $1,000 from 2025 through 2028.
The increased tax rate would be about 63 cents per $1,000 assessed property value. The owner of a home appraised at $400,000 would pay about $252 more per year. Over 20 years, this would amount to $5,040.
Portable classrooms would be removed and the buildings at Cascade, Kenroy, Lee and Rock Island elementary schools would be renovated and expanded.
Parking lots would be expanded at several elementary school campuses and dedicated bus loops with separate entrances would be built to alleviate traffic build up on neighboring streets, according to the May 23 board packet.
The total property in the district is assessed at just over $5.69 billion, nearly double the $3.01 billion the property was worth in 2015. Projections estimate the property in the district will continue to increase to be worth $7.64 billion in 2028.
The $185 million bond passage could also make the district eligible for up to $33,383,733 in state grant funding for a total of $218,383,733 raised, depending on the construction dates for potential projects.
Eastmont is wrapping up phase one of a two-phased plan to modernize and update buildings throughout the district. The first phase added 20 classrooms and four cafeterias to the district's elementary schools. This phase was funded through a 2016 capital levy and a $10 million competitive state grant. The levy, which only needed a simple majority to be approved, passed with 59.72% of the vote.
The second phase — the $185 million proposal — would modernize buildings and facilities throughout the district.
Eastmont estimates the cost of putting a bond on the Nov. 8 election ballot at approximately $20,000 compared to $110,000 for a special election.
The proposal comes at a transition for the district, as Superintendent Garn Christensen will retire at the end of the month and incoming Superintendent Becky Berg will take over on July 1.
In an email Thursday morning, Berg said "the Bond proposal itself is responsible, and conservative."
We need to invest in our facilities in order to keep them up to date, safe, and as efficient as possible," she wrote. "If we fall behind in tending to our facilities, the cost of doing so becomes insurmountable at some point."
District resources cannot be used to promote bonds or levies, and district personnel legally cannot advocate for a yes vote while on duty. District officials can provide insight and information on projects, and Berg said she is looking forward to discussing the proposal.
"I am very much looking forward to sharing information about the Bond with the community, even smack dab at the start of my first year in Eastmont!," she wrote. "What better way to begin to build relationships and trust than planning for the future - together."
Berg also wrote that the history of voters supporting bond proposals in the Eastmont School District "speaks volumes about paying it forward for the future of the students."
"When looking at the history of bonds and levies passing in the Eastmont School District - the mutual respect between the voters and the district is admirable," she wrote.
The Eastmont board would need to approve a final resolution by its July 11 meeting to get the proposal on the November ballot.
The projects include:
Renovations at Kenroy Elementary, which would cost $33 million in bond funding plus an additional $5,622,469 in state construction grants. The construction could take place in the 2024-2025 school year.
Based on current renditions for this project, a portion of building on the eastern side would be demolished with part of the land needed for a new bus loop. Two additional classrooms would be built near the extended southern wing of classrooms added during phase one. A new wing of classrooms would jet out into the play field near the newly-constructed cafeteria. Additional space would also be constructed near the bus loop and near the school's gym.
Much of the southern portion of the campus would also be built into a new and drastically expanded parking lot. And two play areas would be added to the field north of the building alongside North Jonathon Avenue.
Renovations at Lee Elementary, which project to cost $31.5 million in bond funding plus an additional $5,692,501 in state construction grants. The construction could take place in the 2025-2026 school year.
The parking lot on the school's northwest corner would be expanded, with a new parent drop swooping down the western side of campus, connecting with North Baker Street near 14th Ave NE. The new bus loop, and additional staff parking, would be constructed bordering the eastern side of campus. Several new play areas would also be built near the bus loop.
Several additional classrooms would be built near the newly-constructed bus loop, and a large section of the current building on the north side of campus would be removed to make room for the expanded parent drop off zone.
A long wing of classrooms that run parallel to the expanded drop off line would be built on the west side of campus, connecting to the rest of the building.
Renovations at Cascade Elementary, which project to cost $37.3 million in bond funding plus an additional $8,282,369 in state construction grants. The construction could take place in the 2026-2027 school year.
Cascade Elementary would see major renovations and five of the six main buildings on campus would be demolished. Two new wings of classrooms and other space would be added to the north and east, connected to the recently constructed cafeteria.
In place of the renovated buildings, an additional parking lot would be built on the north side of campus with an entrance on North Ashland Avenue. Two new play areas would also be built to the south of the bus loop, just west of the newly built west wing.
The trees and shrubbery on the south portion of campus near 23rd street Northeast would also be removed.
Renovations at Rock Island, which is projected to cost $23.8 million in bond funding plus an additional $8,071,894 in state construction grants. The construction could take place in the 2027-2028 school year.
A bus loop and additional parking would be built on the on the south side of campus near the western edge of campus. An expanded parking lot and parent drop area would be built on the north west side of campus.
Two additional play areas would also be built near the newly-constructed parent drop area.
Several additional spaces for staff and administration would be built on the north side of campus near the newly-built cafeteria and classrooms. This area would also become the school's front entrance.
A new bus facility located on roughly 10 acres of land Eastmont owns on the northeast corner of Grant Road and Perry Avenue North, near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
This project would cost $16,600,000 in bond funding. If constructed during the 2024-2025 school year, it could also be eligible for $5,714,500 in state construction grants for a total of $22,314,500.
The space would include two large bus canopies on the facilities eastern side. To the west, near the center of the site, a large building would be built that would house maintenance bays, storage areas, training rooms, offices and other administrative space.
The site would also include several parking lots on the west side, near North Perry Avenue, and on the northwest corner of the campus.
Sterling Junior High School would add additional locker rooms, 17 classrooms and a weight room, according to the April 18 board packet. The project would also include expanding the parking lot and other site improvements. The price tag at Sterling is $26.9 million, funded through the bond.
The money would also fund safety, security and other improvements throughout the district, including pavement repair or replacement at Eastmont High School, Eastmont Junior High and the district office.
Funds would upgrade several athletic facilities in the district including the playfields, track, tennis courts, spectator seating, press boxes, fences, concessions, restrooms and other improvements at the high school.
Eastmont Junior High would see improved and upgraded tracks, playfields, fencing and other site improvements.
The cost for construction at the high school, junior high, athletic facilities and the district's safety upgrades and repaved parking lots is estimated to cost $15.9 million in bond funds.
"School construction has always been, and will continue to be some of the most costly buildings per square foot," Christensen wrote in an email. "This is because schools are built to last 30-plus years with minimal maintenance and also undergo some of the hardest use.
Just think of 30 teens, or 6-year-old children, running in and out of your 1,200-square-foot house everyday and using your bathroom."