EAST WENATCHEE — With Eastmont's school mascots including the Cougars and Wildcats, both finalists to be the district's next superintendent are, fittingly, Washington State University Cougars.
The Eastmont School Board on Thursday selected Becky Berg and Jerry Pugh to visit the district next week for final interviews and to meet with district staff and the community. Both earned their superintendent credentials from WSU and have previous professional experience in the state.
The two were selected from five candidates interviewed by the board over two days this week.
According to a district press release, Berg currently serves as the associate superintendent of the American School of Dubai and previously worked as a middle school teacher in Renton. She received her undergraduate degree from Eastern Washington University and her superintendent credential from WSU.
The American School was founded in 1966 and has an enrollment of around 1,900 students, according to the school's website.
Pugh is the current superintendent of the Colfax School District and began his career as a high school teacher in Tonasket. Pugh received his undergraduate degree from Montana State University-Northern and also received his superintendent credential from WSU.
Colfax has an enrollment of 512 K-12 students between the elementary school and combined junior high and high school.
Both candidates will visit the district to meet with staff, students, parents and community members. Berg will take part in a community forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Eastmont Junior High Auditorium. Pugh’s community forum will be at the same time and location on Wednesday.
The board has cancelled meetings scheduled for today and Thursday, Feb. 24, and will hold an executive session following Wednesday's interview. A decision on a candidate could come Wednesday or soon after.
The district hired Northwest Leadership Associates to assist with the search, and eight candidates completed the application before the January deadline.
Current Superintendent Garn Christensen will retire from the district on June 30 after serving in his role for 15 years.
