EAST WENATCHEE — Voters in the Eastmont School District will be asked this November to fund $185 million worth of construction and upgrades throughout the district.
The Eastmont School Board unanimously signed off on the proposal during their meeting Monday evening, capping off months of planning. During the board’s June 13 meeting, members agreed on the $185 million figure.
This bond will be well over twice as large as any the district has attempted to pass previously. In 2010, voters approved a $30.8 million bond. Eastmont was eligible for an additional $44 million through state matching funds, for roughly $75 million in construction. The proposal passed with 60.66% approval.
The 2022 bond is the second phase of a plan to modernize schools throughout Eastmont. The first phase added 20 classrooms and four cafeterias at the elementary schools.
If construction is timed with the availability of state matching funds grants, nearly $220 million worth of projects will be funded. Construction at Kenroy Elementary School could begin as early as the 2024-2025 school year.
School district officials cannot advocate for or against ballot measures by state law. On Monday evening, the board selected community member Rob Merrill to write the "for" statement and former Superintendent Garn Christensen to write an "against" statement for the official voter's pamphlet. Tuesday morning, current Superintendent Becky Berg said the district will ask the county auditor to advertise to find someone to write the "against" statement.
The increased tax would be about 63 cents per $1,000 assessed property value. The owner of a home appraised at $400,000 would pay about $252 more per year. Over 20 years, this would be $5,040.
Eastmont property owners pay a total tax rate of $3.27 per $1,000 of assessed value in the district in 2022, down from $3.76 per $1,000 in assessed value in 2021. If approved, this is projected to go to $3.90 per $1,000 in 2023, $3.80 per $1,000 in 2024 and $3.84 per $1,000 from 2025 through 2028.
Projects include renovations at several elementary schools and redesigns of school parking lots, safety upgrades and the removal of portable classrooms and building expansion at Cascade, Kenroy, Lee and Rock Island elementary schools.
The project also includes the construction of a new bus facility on roughly 10 acres of district land on the northeast corner of Grant Road and Perry Avenue North, near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
The 2022 general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The proposal will need 60% approval to pass.