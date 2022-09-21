EAST WENATCHEE — Surrounded by school officials, first-grader Amelia Nova helped cut the ribbon Monday afternoon on a new playground that’s a first in the region for schools.
Nicholas and Kimmy Nova, Amelia’s parents, stood by her side at Eastmont's Clovis Elementary School after they worked with the district to help design the inclusive jungle gym.
The Novas have had trouble with other playgrounds they’ve visited since they were not designed with Amelia's motorized wheelchair in mind. Inspired by a playground in Portland, they approached the district about building an inclusive play area that would be built with students of all ages and abilities in mind.
The school needed a new playground following its transition to an elementary school during the district's grade realignment. Eastmont administrators worked with the family for a year and a half to design the new play area.
“This means a whole lot to us as a family,” Nicholas said.
Gone are the wood chips and hard rubber to protect children brave enough to climb the monkey bars. In its place is a pourable rubber with a texture similar to a memory foam mattress, though slightly firmer.
The main play area has a wide walkway with a low slope that’s easily accessible for Amelia’s motorized wheelchair. Several play features, like four flower shaped xylophones, are at the eye level of students in lower grades. In addition to traditional swings, the swing set has a chair swing that’s easier for some students to access.
“Now every kid in the district can use it,” Nicholas said.
The 18-month planning process wasn’t always straightforward and included a change in manufacturers, resulting in a bigger playground than the initial designs. The total cost for the project was $154,000, including demolition, site prep, materials and installation.
Eastmont administrators say the new play area is the first like it locally and that they plan to use it as a model for future projects.
Design detials aside, an important question for kids whenever new play equipment is built at an elementary school is always: Is it fun?
The question was answered immediately following Monday's ceremony, as students took a mad dash and eagerly ran to the equipment. And while Monday was the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, the playground had already received the stamp of approval from students in the week it’s been open.
“It is the place to be, let me tell you that, during recess,” said Clovis Principal Amy Dorey.
It’s so popular that the school instituted rules — time limits and orderly lines while students wait — so everyone gets their turn to play.
“The kids love it,” she said, adding the school wants families to know the new equipment is open for use outside school hours as well.
Amelia, too, enjoyed it and responded with an enthusiastic “yeah” when her dad asked if she was having fun.
“She was very excited,” Nicholas said of his daughter.
