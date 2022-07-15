EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School District paraeducator Kara Babst, known as an advocate for students with special needs, was recognized as the 2022 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year by the North Central Educational Service District.
The NCESD supports 29 school districts in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
“Giving those around me a first-hand experience on what working with these delightful children is like has an impact,” said Babst in a press release from the NCESD. She has worked in the district for five years. “My stories bring awareness to the fact that these children are in our community and I hope it can help bridge the divide between community members and these students.”
Babst began working in the district’s Wee Cougars program in 2018. In this role, she assists students with high levels of special needs in a one-on-one and small group setting and helps them join general education classes.
“This requires Kara to think flexibly, react quickly, and problem solve intentionally on a regular basis,” said Ami Collins, Eastmont's assistant special education director for early learning. “She excels at these tasks and is an invaluable asset to our program.”
Babst became an emergency substitute teacher during the 2021-2022 school year and hopes to complete an education degree and become a teacher.
The regional finalists will compete for the state classified employee of the year award, which will be announced at an awards ceremony in September.
