Eastmont planning for
second phase of construction
EAST WENATCHEE — As the first phase of construction for Eastmont School District’s current projects gets underway, district administrators are looking at what happens in the next five or 10 years.
Part of the answer is likely to be more construction.
The current projects were designed to see the district through until state matching funds are available to modernize some of the older schools.
Preliminary Phase II designs, also available on the district’s website, show some of those preparations. Funding is the first hurdle.
At the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority’s Leadership Roundtable meeting in January, district administrators said the request to voters is likely to come in November 2022. No hard cost estimates have been calculated yet, but Superintendent Garn Christensen said it’s likely to be in the $100 million-plus range. The district’s strategy is to keep the costs to taxpayers level.
Between now and then, the district will take a closer look at enrollment projections, which have been trending down.
Christensen said the reasons for that could be attributed to housing costs and the demographics.
If the area is becoming a retirement community, it means fewer children.
“A young family’s ability to buy a $350,000 home is limited. We are seeing a reduction in younger families. Instead, it’s families on their second or third home, with teens and maybe one younger child.”
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff