EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District will move away from an AM/PM schedule once secondary students start coming to campus. In this new schedule, students would go to full-day school every other day instead of half-day every day with the AM/PM schedule.
Currently, kindergarten to fourth-grade students attend Eastmont on an AM/PM hybrid schedule.
In an AM/PM schedule, a group of students arrive in the morning, then go home. The same bus goes out in the afternoon and picks up a group for the afternoon. Cleaning of both classrooms and buses must be done between these schedules, which is both labor and time-intensive, according to Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen.
“What we’ve experienced so far has just been a continuing challenge with staffing bus drivers along with other categories of employees. By moving to an all-day, every other day schedule, we believe we can change efficiencies and be able to remain open in our schools at our current level of on-site attendance and hopefully sustain that through the school year, regardless of what happens,” Christensen said.
The switch to the alternating schedule will not happen until the return of the secondary students, he said. Right now, Eastmont has more students on campus than any other school district in Chelan or Douglas county.
The new schedule would be similar to pre-pandemic. A series of buses would go out in the morning to pick up secondary students, then go right back out to pick up elementary students.
“Those students would there all day. It will be a hybrid schedule because they won’t be here every day of the week. We’ll probably have a group two days a week or a two on, three off, three on, two off. We need to determine that. Our instructional leaders are working on that right now,” Christensen said.
The schedule will be similar to what you might see in college with classes Monday, Wednesday, and Friday or Tuesday and Thursday. The difference would be at Eastmont there would be virtual classes in between.
The primary motivation for the schedule change is transportation, but also staffing.
“Talking around the region, it seems the all-day alternating seems to be the one they are able to maintain (staffing) the best,” Christensen said. “We clean hundreds of classrooms. Right now, we’re doing a noon cleaning and evening cleaning. This will remove one of those. We’ll have a once a day cleaning.”
Eastmont has a school board meeting on Monday but Christensen said they are not planning to discuss bringing back more students at this time.
He said he wants to get through the holidays and see what happens between now and the first week of January.
“Ideally, we’ll be able to announce some dates we are confident we can keep,” Christensen said. “What has happened so far, not only with Eastmont but with other districts, we’ve put out dates and have had to push them back multiple times due to things happening with the COVID pandemic in the community.”