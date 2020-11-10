EAST WENATCHEE — As preschool to fourth-grade students settle into a hybrid schedule, the Eastmont School District is now preparing to bring back middle school students.
Staff is planning the next phase, which Eastmont calls 2B, Matt Charlton, executive director of secondary education, told the school board Monday.
Charlton said his department is seeking parent feedback through surveys. Some middle schools have already completed a survey while others are just sending them out, he said.
Eastmont Junior High School parents returned more than 200 surveys.
One of the questions on the survey asked about a family’s readiness to bring their kids back to school for the next phase. Charlton said responses were mixed, as some families clearly did not want their children to return.
He said 70 percent to 80 percent of parents want to send their children back to school.
Another question was about the adjusted grading scale, wanting to know if that was a good thing for their student.
“It was mixed again, especially for some of our higher achieving students. Their students' efforts were not honored as much because they got good grades even with the difficulties. We had comments appreciating it so it wasn’t demoralizing,” he said.
The survey also asked about the amount of work being given, too much, or too little?
“Of the people that commented, they felt there was too much work being assigned. It is a sampling but interesting feedback,” Charlton said.
Charlton said they have also received parent feedback at the recent parent-teacher conferences, also from the site teams at schools which include teachers and parents.
Elementary feedback has been more anecdotal, including through parent-teacher conferences, said Spencer Taylor, executive director of elementary education.
Taylor said overall the feedback has been very positive. Parents are appreciative of having their kids back on campus. This week, Taylor said they are sending out a survey that includes questions about how the hybrid schedule is working for their student's learning.
“We have heard from many individual families who are not comfortable having their child back in school," Taylor said, noting they have been working on transfers to Eastmont Virtual Academy. “We’ve had probably a dozen (transfers) in the past few days and maybe 25 a week and a half ago before we went to hybrid. These were families not interested in having their kids back face to face.”
This summer, Taylor said they gave parents who did not want their children to return to school the opportunity to sign up for EVA for a more individualized program. A few hundred chose to do that, he said.
When hybrid was brought back a week ago, Taylor said parents were told if they were not interested in having their children return to school, they could choose EVA.
“Part of the process is meeting with their current principal to make sure they understand the program and changes, which would be a new teacher,” Taylor said. “Then, they meet with Katie Tucker, the principal of EVA, who gives them an overview. We want parents to really understand the program so they fully know everything about it.”
Taylor said EVA is a different teacher and different school setting, but the learning standards and curriculum are the same.