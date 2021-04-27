EAST WENATCHEE — Transportation and lunch are the big hurdles in planning next week's return of Eastmont secondary students to classrooms full-time, say school officials.
The new full-time in-class schedule for students in grades 5 to 12 starts Wednesday, May 5, except for students who have opted to finish the year remotely through the Eastmont Virtual Academy.
Superintendent Garn Christensen said transportation for this next transition will be problematic due to a shortage of bus drivers. If possible, parents are being asked to transport their grade 5-12 students to or from school, have them walk or bike to school.
That measure was not necessary when the elementary students returned to full-time classes this week. The district has adequate buses and drivers for those students.
“If this is not an option, we do have space for eligible students on buses," Christensen said. "However, we are also working hard to keep students distanced whenever possible and resolve the challenges of combining students from two routes into one."
Eastmont Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton told Eastmont School Board members during Monday's meeting that lunches also present some challenges.
“Lunches are probably our biggest area that we are worried about, not in a sense that we can’t pull off something that will work, but that is when kids are more susceptible to transmitting the disease because they don’t have masks on,” Charlton said. “How can we space them out throughout the buildings? How can we get them outside? Each building is coming up with unique plans to do that.”
Eastmont has about 2,800 students returning to full-time status in grades 5-12. About 300 students remain online at the district's virtual academy. Students previously were attending on alternating days so only half the students were on campus at one time.
Elementary students came back to school on a full-time schedule starting Monday. Reports from Spencer Taylor, the executive director of Elementary Education, are that the return of students has gone well thus far.
The expectations are the older students' return will just as successful.
To prepare for the switch, all students in grades 5-12 will work remotely Monday and Tuesday to give teachers and staff a chance to prepare classrooms and instructional areas.
Charlton said his team of teachers and paraeducators, who have been meeting since last July, have been able to problem solve and come up with solutions to the thousands of details to get kids back in school.
“We’re working around some details in instructional changes right now in classes where we have more kids. We’re making sure the furniture is out and that the teachers are beginning to think about how to change their instruction for a larger group of kids,” he said.
In classrooms, students must remain at least 3 feet apart.
One of the science teachers is planning to stagger biology lab work, Charlton said, with half of the students participating in the lab and while the other half work on something at their desks since not all kids can fit and use the equipment safely.
While his group is encouraged by the students coming back full-time, Charlton said they are also planning for the worst. If the school district needs to return to hybrid or online only, Charlton said his group wants to make sure the they can "pivot on a dime" and do that.
“We’re maintaining our Google classrooms and trying to be fluid in our ability to shift back. We want to plan for the worst, hoping we don’t have to use it. All in all, I am pleased with all the work being done,” Charlton said.