The Eastmont School District transportation department has had to be flexible during the pandemic. In March 2020 buses delivered school breakfasts and lunches to children, here alongside Rock Island Road. The district has now drawn up plans to cut back bus service if too many bus drivers call in absent during the expected increase in COVID-19 cases.
EAST WENATCHEE — With student and staff absences on the rise, Eastmont School District has prepared alternative bus routes should too many drivers call in absent.
In total, Eastmont's 30 bus routes serve about 1,700 of the district's roughly 5,800 students.
“It’s not just our teachers. We have our support staff, particularly our transportation department, that we need to keep healthy and working to get kids to school,” Matt Charlton, Eastmont’s assistant superintendent, said Tuesday morning. "We have contingency plans for those support areas."
The plan has not been implemented. Parents were informed Tuesday of the possibility and will also receive notification if the bus on their route is out of service.
“We’re not putting reduced routes into place until we have to,” Charlton said. “But we’re trying to communicate ahead of time so that if we do impact parents in any way, they have time to prepare.”
If needed, Charlton said the district will prioritize routes with the most students. The planning comes as absences among both students and staff have increased over the past month in Eastmont.
During the week of Dec. 6, 145 students and 11 staff were absent due to either a positive test, COVID symptoms or quarantine. By the week of Jan. 10, 437 students and 60 staff members were absent.
Charlton said the increased absences are spread out across the grades without one age group being hit particularly hard.
“It really is all hands on deck so that we can best support our kids and keep our schools open,” said Spencer Taylor, the district’s executive director of education.
Beyond transportation, Eastmont developed a list of staff members who can help fill in for the increased absences. This includes assistant principals and school administrators. Other teachers have filled in during their typical planning periods. And student teachers and paraeducators with teaching certificates have also covered classes.
“This plan really helps us be consistent across the district in filling those vacant positions,” Taylor said.
Both Eastmont and Wenatchee recently adopted new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health. The rules reduce quarantine periods to five days in some cases.
After so many adjustments, Charlton said there was a bit of a learning period to ensure guidance is followed.
