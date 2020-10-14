EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen announced this week the school district cannot move forward with its plan to bring K-4 students back to school under a hybrid model on Oct. 19.
Since Douglas County has not reached the benchmark of COVID-19 case rate of 75-per-100,000, Christensen said K-4 students could not return to campus without a waiver from Chelan-Douglas Health Department Medical Officer Dr. Malcom Butler. About 3 percent to 5 percent of the district's most vulnerable students returned to school on Sept. 29 and continue to attend school daily.
“Our commitment throughout this time even when our (COVID) numbers were over 200 (cases per 100,000) was to only bring students on campus when we had two things occur. Ideally, we were able to demonstrate a safe place for students where we did not become a transmission site and the community numbers continued to decline,” Christensen said.
Over the last three months, numbers have declined, but have risen in the past week or two. Right now, Christensen said those numbers are based not on the community but the entire county.
Christensen said he is waiting to hear what Butler has to report — whether he has a problem with the district continuing with plans to bring back the K-4 students or wants a pause at this time. He plans to visit with Butler to discuss receiving a waiver and begin returning K-4 students to campus starting Oct. 26.
“Our goal is to return our K-4 students just as soon as we get a green light. We’ll bring them back gradually part time and see how that works for us,” Christensen said. “Right now, we have just over 950 students on campus this week. So far, we’ve been able to manage that well. It’s allowed us to check all of our procedures, clarify the issues we’ve had. It has not been easy by any means.”
Christensen said he is looking forward to seeing the numbers from the community testing which will be evaluated by the health department. Community-wide COVID testing conducted by the Chelan-Douglas Health Department began last week and is continuing this week.
He feels the community testing numbers will be another factor to consider. Part of the goal of that process, he said, was to determine if there was a prevalence of COVID throughout the community.
The results could identify if there are pockets of COVID occurring between areas of the community, in specific neighborhoods or certain communities in the county, he said.
“That is I believe the whole purpose of allowing local health district's to grant waivers. They can look at what is happening. There might be a situation happening in Mansfield that has nothing to do with East Wenatchee,” Christensen said. “You could have people in three families test positive somewhere and that could drive up the entire county’s numbers when you do the calculations per 100,000. That is the idea of having a local health officer review that and say, ‘We’re OK here.’”