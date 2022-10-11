EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District anticipates receiving up to $24.7 million in state construction grants if everything goes according to plan and if voters approve the $185 million bond proposal next month.
That’s down from the $33 million it projected early this spring, but higher than the $14 million recently described in presentations to voters.
The exact amount the state would contribute is dependent on formulas based on previous construction projects, building age and square footage, use and other variables.
How much money does the district potentially qualify for?
Eastmont is eligible for $16.5 million and potentially another $8.2 million in 2024, according to district officials who met with the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) early last week. This is a total of $24.7 million the state could add to the construction projects funded by Eastmont’s $185 million bond.
“If this bond should pass, I think the voters will get the quality for their investment,” Superintendent Becky Berg said. “I know they will. I’m very excited about that.”
How does the change in state funding impact the projects?
In short, the district says it does not have a major impact.
The project still includes renovations at Cascade, Lee, Kenroy and Rock Island elementary schools and Sterling Junior High. It would also improve athletic facilities at Eastmont High School and Eastmont Junior High, and repair work at other campuses and facilities.
Designs for these projects are not final. Current renderings show what schools could look like, not necessarily the end result. While several conceptual drawings look different this fall compared to the spring, Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton said this was not a cost-saving measure.
If the bond passes this fall, precise building plans would then be crafted.
The state funding “really helps us with any contingencies that may happen,” Berg said. “It just gives us a source so that what the voters voted for, they will actually get.”
Berg said the project timeline is aggressive by design, which helps combat construction escalation costs and ensures projects are completed as designed.
“That’s why the additional state match is so awesome because it just is that comfort that we’ll get through it and that quality that we guarantee for Eastmont schools,” Berg said.
Why did the numbers change?
Berg said state funding is based on a highly complex formula that factors building age, square footage, use and other variables. The grants come from the OSPI’s School Construction Assistance Program, which provides additional funds to some construction projects.
Eastmont’s $30.8 million bond approved in 2010 was met with $44.5 million in additional state funding. That project renovated Eastmont High School, Sterling and Grant Elementary.
For the 2022 bond, this is how the $16.5 million in state construction grants currently shake out:
$5.7 million for a new bus facility
$10.8 million divided nearly evenly for construction at Kenroy and Lee Elementary schools
The additional $8.2 million Eastmont could be eligible for in 2023 would help fund construction at Cascade and Rock Island Elementary schools.
Adjustments during the planning process
The apparent reduction in state match funds is attributed to several factors, including a correction to one of the formulas. Also factored in is the first phase of the project funded through a 2016 levy, which technically isn’t complete, and Eastmont’s recent grade reconfiguration, which moved all elementary schools to kindergarten through 6th grade and shifted Sterling to a junior high school.
“The calculation of state matching funds is an extremely complex process, with a lot of moving parts,” Berg said. “We are confident that we will receive $16.5 (million) at this point in time and likely as much as $8 (million) more as the project progresses. We are thrilled.”
The election is Nov. 8. The bond proposal needs 60% approval to pass.