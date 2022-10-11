EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District anticipates receiving up to $24.7 million in state construction grants if everything goes according to plan and if voters approve the $185 million bond proposal next month.

That’s down from the $33 million it projected early this spring, but higher than the $14 million recently described in presentations to voters.

Becky Berg

Becky Berg

Eastmont School District superintendent


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

