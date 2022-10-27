EAST WENATCHEE — The first stop on the afternoon route for Eastmont bus driver Greg Hendrick is a nearly 25-year-old portable office at the district's bus barn to retrieve his keys.
From there, he meets fellow drivers in the maintenance bay before they all head off to their buses, ready to shuttle students home or to an athletic event.
Last school year, Eastmont transported about 3,300 students a day, and the buses traveled nearly 300,000 miles, each route ultimately beginning and ending at the roughly 50-year-old bus facility.
Hendrick's bus is one of a few that can fit in a gravel-floored garage on the site, with the rest parked outside in the elements. A space originally designed for 18 yellow school buses now holds 43. Packed in like sardines, during mornings and afternoons, they pour out of 345 6th St. N.E.
“That is a congested part of town,” Hendrick said during a ride along Monday afternoon. “It will be nice once we get the bigger acreage for the buses.”
The additional acreage Hendrick referred to is a nearly 10-acre plot of land where Eastmont hopes to build a multi-agency bus transportation cooperative that would also service several other local school districts. Funding would partly come from the $185 million bond that voters will decide on next month.
"Growing our mechanical repair abilities is necessary to keep up with Eastmont's growing population and educational services, and will directly trickle down to other districts who rely on Eastmont to maintain their bus fleets," said Laine Heikel, Eastmont's director of transportation and maintenance.
The new site at the corner of Grant Road and Perry Avenue North is a currently vacant orchard surrounded by other orchards and a nursery. The district purchased the land with money from the 2016 capital levy.
The secluded nature of the site is one of Eastmont's selling points, saying it would ease traffic from the neighborhood streets that surround the current bus facility.
While Eastmont's current transportation hub houses the vehicles, the lack of a fuel tank on site means drivers refuel at market rate at a nearby gas station. The district hopes to install a 10,000 gallon fuel tank at the new bus barn.
Heikel said drivers made 163 stops to a local gas station in September and paid an average of $4.90 a gallon. Wholesale gas prices in September were about a dollar cheaper per gallon than what the district paid, and when stretched out over a full year, Heikel estimated savings as much as $60,000 year from diesel fueling alone.
Heikel said the district would also benefit from fewer trips offsite.
"Fluctuating fuel prices make it tricky to estimate what our overall savings could be, but being able to purchase in bulk helps us to curb that price volatility and keep our costs lower overall," Heikel said.
Eastmont's current site has been in operation for nearly 50 years, with a maintenance shop opening in 1973 and a bus garage installed in 1983, according to Heikel. When it opened, the district had four elementary schools, Sterling Middle School and the old Eastmont High School, which has since become the junior high.
If the bond passes, the tentative timeline for the new building includes a design process between June 2025 and March 2026, with construction from August 2026 through October 2027, and the new site would be move-in ready in November 2027.
The project could include two large bus canopies and a large administrative building with maintenance bays, storage areas, training rooms and offices.
Eastmont currently partners with Entiat, Orondo, and Palisades school districts and Pinnacles Prep, the charter school in Wenatchee, to service buses at the current site. Heikel said participating school districts pay at-cost rates for parts used in the repairs, and the districts pay Eastmont the state rate for mechanic time.
With the extra space, Heikel said the district could install additional infrastructure and servicing capabilities.
"More space means an opportunity to continue to grow our team and provide service to more neighboring school districts," Heikel said. "Although we don't make money on the service, we see it as neighborly and goodwill for our whole community."
The project is eligible for $5.7 million in state matching funds. The district previously estimated it would spend $16.6 on the project, for a total price tag of $22.3 million.
The new bus facility is one of several transportation upgrades the district hopes to fund with the bond.
During the afternoon route Monday, Hendrick loaded roughly 60 Rock Island Elementary School students onto his bus from Center Street, which borders the school. At the elementary schools, Eastmont wants to add dedicated bus loops with separate entrances from expanded parent drop-off areas.
The goal is to both ease the congestion of nearby streets during morning and afternoon pick up and drop off while also making loading and unloading safer for students.
Other projects funded by the bond include security upgrades and renovations at Cascade, Lee, Kenroy and Rock Island elementary schools and Sterling Junior High and improved athletic facilities at Eastmont High School and Eastmont Junior High.
Ballots for November’s election have been mailed to currently registered voters and must be returned by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. The proposal needs 60% to pass.