EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board has approved an interlocal agreement between the district and the city of East Wenatchee to provide the district with a school resource officer.
The approval came during the board’s meeting Monday evening.
The officer, who will be based out of Eastmont High School, will serve the entire district, though they will primarily spend time at the middle school. During a Sept. 21 city council meeting, Police Chief Rick Johnson said the main responsibilities of the SRO will be to focus on intervention and align students with services to avoid negative situations.
The position is expected to cost $134,920.95 a year total, with Eastmont covering 60% of the cost while the city pays 40%.
Under the agreement, the city will be responsible for the pool from which the officer is selected, and the district will then collaboratively choose a finalist. Johnson will then ultimately appoint the officer. The city will also be responsible for equipping the officer.
The current agreement will go into effect on Sept. 1, 2022, and will expire on Aug. 31, 2023, according to a draft of the interlocal agreement. The agreement will automatically be extended for an additional year following the expiration of the initial agreement unless one party gives notification of intent to cancel to the other at least 30 days before the agreement’s expiration.
The East Wenatchee City Council approved the agreement during its Sept. 21 meeting.
