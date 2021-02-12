EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board has approved new school attendance boundaries to coincide with the district's new reconfiguration plan.
The reconfiguration, designed to accommodate future growth, shifts elementary schools from K-4 to K-6 schools and changes the junior high and middle schools to 7-to-9 grades.
“We estimate about 25% of our (elementary) students will be assigned to a new school," said Spencer Taylor, Eastmont's executive director of elementary education.
"However we are allowing families to apply for choice if they want to continue to have their children attend their previous school. That is all pending space available. We will give priority to students who previously attended that school.”
Taylor said they are beginning to communicate this information to families. He anticipates each student will get a letter by the end of February stating specifically which school they have been assigned to for the next school year. The board approved the changes on Monday.
A 2013 study determined that reconfiguring the school district would better meet the needs of the community and help eliminate how often students would have to transition from one school to another.
“The whole process helps us balance school enrollment and demographics," Taylor said. "It better aligns with neighborhood walking schools and transportation efficiency.”
Taylor worked with a committee of 24 Eastmont staff, parents and community members to study the attendance areas and get feedback. The committee looked at maps, projected enrollment along with free and reduced lunch data.
The plan was presented to the board Jan. 25 and surveys were sent to parents.
The plan approved Monday by the board included some changes based on the parent feedback, Taylor said. Implementation is the next step.
Taylor said the decision to require students to change schools is difficult.
“Families are feeling a sense of loss being assigned to a new school. We know the new school will be a really good school but there is the relationship with the teachers and office staff and their familiarity with the school and friendships with other students. It's hard to lose that and start over,” he said.
The changes, though, were necessary.
“The biggest challenge that we face — Eastmont is growing and our population is changing in where they live. We couldn’t stay the same. We just don’t have the capacity to serve students where they are unless we made some changes in attendance areas.”
It's likely this won't be the last time the boundaries change, he said.
School districts make changes to attendance areas every few years to better serve the community, Taylor said. Usually those changes are very minor.
“I would guess in the future with the amount of construction that is happening in our community, we would have to make some adjustments, but I don’t think it will be for a while because these new attendance areas and the construction we have, we’ve really set ourselves up to accommodate the growth into the future,” he said.