EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board plans to appoint a new member to fill the board’s open seat by June 13.
According to a district press release, the board formally approved a timeline and procedure during its meeting Monday. Member Joy Dawe resigned in March, months into her first term, leaving an opening on the five-member elected board.
Residents of the school district can nominate themselves or other registered voters through the close of district business on April 29. Dawe's seat is one of the district's two at-large seats, which means a nominee can come from anywhere inside of district boundaries.
The district will contact prospective candidates on May 2 and ask for additional information, including a brief biography, a statement on candidate interest and whether they would like an orientation meeting with Superintendent Garn Christensen. Candidate information is due by noon May 6.
The submitted candidate info then will be distributed to current board members, who will provide feedback by May 9. The board secretary will then use input from board members to rank the applicants and invite the top five candidates for an open interview during the board’s meeting on May 23.
Board members will discuss candidates during the meeting and take a roll call vote to appoint a new member.
According to state law, the new member will “serve until the next regular school district election, at which time a successor shall be elected for the unexpired term.” The next board election is in November 2023. Dawe’s term expires in November 2025.
Eastmont's board can operate with four members until a new member is appointed.
