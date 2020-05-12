EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont School Board members will decide by August whether November’s general election ballot will include a tax measure to renew the district’s four-year educational program and operation levy.
It would be the district’s first levy proposal since the McCleary Fix, the state’s education funding revamp that included a levy swap, introducing a statewide schools levy while capping local levies at first $1.50 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. That cap later was lifted to $2.50.
Previously known as a maintenance and operations levy, the EP&O levy helps pay for everything from athletics, music, art and extracurricular programs to technology and expenses not covered by state funds.
Eastmont’s current levy collects about $10.3 million a year, at a cost to property owners of about $2.10 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The actual rate depends on new property assessments each year. The four-year levy was approved in November 2016, for tax collection from January 2018 through December 2021.
With the introduction of the McCleary fix, tax collection was capped one year at $1.50 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, but the district was able to collect the full voter-approved amount the next year after the cap was lifted to $2.50.
Board members on Monday were presented with a detailed look at the decisions that will have to be made before August if they want to get the measure on the ballot in November.
The election date and number of years on the levy are two of the decisions.
Superintendent Garn Christensen said he likes the fuller November ballot because it saves on election costs (Costs are divided up by all the jurisdictions participating.) He also recommends a four-year levy because it provides more stability for district finances, voters and volunteers who run the election campaigns.
The added guesswork this year is what will be the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on school funding and property values, which, in turn will affect how much the district needs to ask for and what the impacts will be on property owners.
The district in the past has pledged property owners would not pay a combined rate of more than $4 for every $1,000 of assessed value. The district currently has a six-year capital projects levy and debt service bond on the books which add up to about $1.50.
“Historically we have gone with a flat dollar collection amount to determine the levy,” without being overly concerned about the rate, said district Finance Director Cindy Ulrich.
That changes with the cap.
“We’re trying to determine the value of what a $2.50 rate will generate because that will limit what we can collect. So we have to look at the property valuation in the future. That’s a hard question in the best of times, let alone in the worst of times,” Ulrich said.
She presented three scenarios, the first using property values that stagnate, a second with some growth and a third with values increasing by the historical three-year average. The revenues for the first year varied from $12.7 million for the most pessimistic scenario to $13.4 million for most optimistic. In the fourth year of collection, the projected revenues varied from $13.6 million to $15.4 million.
“You don’t need to decide tonight,” Christensen told board members. “This is just an introduction. You have some decisions to make. If you want to run it in November, we need a resolution prepared in August. This gives you a chance to think about it.”