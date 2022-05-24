EAST WENATCHEE — Though the Eastmont School Board officially appointed its newest member Monday evening, one former candidate remains upset at the selection process.
John Steward, who narrowly lost to Joy Dawe in November by 112 votes out of 7,450 total votes cast, wrote in an email on May 10 that he was disappointed he wasn’t named one of five finalists. Dawe resigned months into her term, and Steward was one of 13 community members to be nominated for the open seat by an April deadline.
During an executive session on May 9, the four current members narrowed the applicant list to five finalists invited to interview Monday.
“Because the election was close, and Ms. Dawe resigned less than 90 days after being sworn into the position, many members of the community felt appointing me was the sensible choice, and warranted under the circumstances,” Steward wrote in an email to The Wenatchee World. “Some members of the community expressed their distrust of the selection process the board announced, and it seems the distrust was appropriate.”
Steward went on to question the selection process for filling the open seat.
“I would really like to know what unattractive quality, about myself, the current members of the Eastmont School Board are using to justify their actions?” Steward wrote.
A voicemail left with Board President Whitney Smith on May 10 about the general selection process to fill the vacancy resulted in an email from Superintendent Garn Christensen, who said Smith asked him to respond on behalf of the board.
“It is my observation that appointing an individual for a public official vacancy is a challenge whenever there are multiple applicants. This is because there are various perspectives on who should serve in that vacancy, just as there are with any candidate for an elected midterm vacancy,” Christensen wrote in the May 10 email.
“Given this is a temporary at-large position that only continues until the November 2023 general election, any applicant not selected is welcome to run for this position during the next election.”
The candidate elected to fill the seat in 2023 would fulfill the remaining two years of the term, which expires in 2025.
