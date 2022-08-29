Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

EAST WENATCHEE — Members of the Eastmont School Board can now speak for the district when discussing Prop. 1 — the district's $185 million bond proposal that will appear on the ballot in the fall.

The five board members — Cindy Wright, Whitney Smith, Jason Heinz, Steve Piccirillo and Meaghan Vibbert — approved a resolution Monday allowing members to support or oppose the ballot measure. It allows an "individual Board member to speak on behalf of the Eastmont School District, rather than just speaking on his/her own behalf," according to background information provided in the board packet.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?