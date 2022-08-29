EAST WENATCHEE — Members of the Eastmont School Board can now speak for the district when discussing Prop. 1 — the district's $185 million bond proposal that will appear on the ballot in the fall.
The five board members — Cindy Wright, Whitney Smith, Jason Heinz, Steve Piccirillo and Meaghan Vibbert — approved a resolution Monday allowing members to support or oppose the ballot measure. It allows an "individual Board member to speak on behalf of the Eastmont School District, rather than just speaking on his/her own behalf," according to background information provided in the board packet.
According to the information in the board packet, while "school district facilities may not be used to support or oppose any ballot proposition or to assist any ballot proposition campaign," a school board can support or oppose a measure as long as three criteria are met. The section of Washington's revised code relating to "use of public office or agency facilities in campaigns" states these conditions:
The action is a collective decision by the board
A meeting notice includes the title of the bond measure
An equal opportunity is provided for board members and the public to oppose the measure at the public meeting
The resolution also states the board "expresses it's strong support" for the measure. The resolution passed unanimously.
