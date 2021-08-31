EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board has asked Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider state mandates for masking and vaccinations that supersede local control.
“This is about a return to local control. It’s not about opinions on those things," Board Vice President Whitney Smith said at the Aug. 23 meeting. "It’s about the community here having the control and being able to listen to our constituents and give them the environment they are looking for — the choices that they are asking for.”
The board made its unanimous request in an Aug. 25 letter to the governor. It also asked for protection from litigation if it were sued over COVID-related decisions it made.
Someone in the audience asked the board if they wanted the vaccine mandate.
Smith said the important thing is that individuals have a choice.
“I would love to be able to answer all of your questions, but unfortunately, I feel at this point, my option is to continue to talk to the people that are giving me direction and that is the governor and the health department,” Smith said. “Those are the entities that I have to follow.”
Another question came to the board about the social-emotional impact of students having to wear masks all day.
“This board, since I’ve been on it, we are really aware of the social-emotional part of it. We talk about it often," said Board Member Dave Piepel. "Our teachers, principals are looking for any signs. We not ignoring that."
Board member Meaghan Vibbert said when she ran for the school board she wanted to be responsive to the community.
Vibbert said the board is feeling like they don’t have the option to take public comments and come up with opinions and merge those together and do what is best for the community.
“My opinion is this puts us in a position where we are obeying other people. That is not how I was raised. You take responsibility for your own actions. I don’t feel like we are being given that opportunity,” Vibbert said.
Vibbert praised the staff for giving kids mask breaks as much as possible and making it fun. She said the kids have been so good about it.
“They are excited to be in school. One thing Garn (Christensen, superintendent) said and I agree with — I would rather have my kids go to school with a mask on, than not in school,” Vibbert said. “I hate to have to try to make that decision but that is where we are right now.”
Board President Annette Eggers said, “The board is responsible and our whole community would be responsible for any lawsuit that may come to the district that is not covered by our insurance,” Eggers said. “That is the fiscal part of me that made me say, hmmm. Even though I don’t like this decision, I have protection for my community. And yes I have protection in the masking policy and vaccinations.”
Eggers said she knows the mandates that came down, whether she likes it or not, protect the community, the board and administration from that liability.
“I do what I can to fight my battle to change from the state control back to local control just as soon as we possibly can. I’m definitely on board with this letter and excited we can put it together,” Eggers said.