EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board this week had its initial discussion on how it will implement sex education changes after state voters earlier this month approved Referendum 90, which requires age-specific sex ed be taught in public schools.
Eastmont Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton said next year, the school district will be required to implement a curriculum in grades 4 through 12. The following year, the district must offer a sex education curriculum in grades K-3.
“Each district gets a choice and say in the curriculum but you have to offer something,” Charlton said. “We’ve had a few parent inquiries. We even had a grandparent inquire about this. We’ve just told people we’re going to exercise as much local control of that and have our conversation as a district and find the right curriculum for Eastmont.”
Board President Dave Piepel said he’s glad the district is taking a proactive approach on the issue.
“I think it will be important to our community so they know where we stand on it. Not knowing the time frame, there are a lot of questions out there. I’ve been getting a few of them. I imagine everybody has. It’s definitely on our radar and we’re going to be talking more about that,” Piepel said.
Superintendent Garn Christensen said there is a lot of misinformation out there. He said some groups were promoting a curriculum, but that was not accurate. Christensen said the state will have a collection of suggested curriculums so each board can make a choice.
Christensen said Eastmont for decades has offered a very basic sexual health curriculum — just some things students should be aware of as they go into adulthood.
“I also know there are superintendents and boards saying we would hope to have a similar option to work through the approval process to meet the basic clause,” Christensen said. “That comes back to a local decision.”
Christensen said parents always have the option to keep their child home or do another activity at the time of the sex-ed instruction.
“We’ve already had some parents communicate they would like to put their children on that list,” Christensen said. “That’s fine. We’ve always done that. I don’t see that changing.”
One Eastmont board member asked if there would be an opportunity when the board is choosing the curriculum where the community could make suggestions to the board. Then, once the decision was made, parents could prep their kids for it.
One of the district goals is to have all the curriculum online, Christensen said. The new sex-ed curriculum could be added with no problem. So when it comes time to review the sex-ed curriculum, he said he’ll come to the board to ask about participation.
“When my kids were in junior high and middle school, there was a parent night where we went and talked about the curriculum and asked questions and got answers. At that point, you could opt-out or not. You had all that information before going to class,” said board member Annette Eggers.