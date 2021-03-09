EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board is preparing to take the first steps toward finding a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Garn Christensen, who has been with the school district since 2007, is retiring next year.
Christensen outlined the steps involved in hiring a new superintendent at a Monday board meeting. The board could begin the process of looking for a recruiting firm at its March 22 meeting.
Interviews and contract negotiations with candidates and a new superintendent could be complete in February 2022, he said.
Some districts do their own recruiting, Christensen said, but that is pretty rare. Most districts, especially larger ones, typically reach out to a recruiter.
Another big decision, he said, is whether the process will be open or closed.
“Typically, boards want to react and say we want to do this open and transparent. One of the first things a superintendent will ask, ‘is this open or closed?”’ Christensen said. “A lot of districts will not announce the names until the finalists. That is pretty common anymore. You don’t see who has applied until the top three are selected.”
“When this position was posted when I interviewed, every applicant had at least five years of experience. Then, we were all asked if we would make a five-year commitment. That has become the standard. Districts are also asking for a 10-year commitment,” he said. “Stability in leadership is one of those contributing factors in overall performance.”
The interview process is another important decision, he said. It’s pretty common to have team interviews where the person will come in and spend all day meeting with the board, the exec team, the admin team, the community groups, open forums, he said.
Christensen said the board will need to figure out questions for the candidates.
Once again, a recruiter will help you put that type of schedule together, he said.
The background check will be done by a professional recruiting firm — everything from transcripts, degrees, criminal record, credit rating.
To determine compensation, he said to look at the market for similarly sized districts. The recruiting firm will typically know what superintendent candidates are being offered. Christensen said compensation has gone up a lot in the last nine months due to COVID.