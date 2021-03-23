EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board on Monday made its first move toward hiring a new superintendent by deciding to hire a recruiting firm to search for a replacement for the retiring Garn Christensen.
The hiring process could conclude at the end of February 2022. The board used a recruiting company before hiring Christensen, Board President Annette Eggers said.
"My suggestion is we use a recruiting company and we put out an RFQ (request for qualifications). So that is going to take a little time," Eggers said. "The sooner we can get that piece done the sooner, we can start putting together our calendar. It seems like a year from now, but it will come and go so quickly.”
The board agreed unanimously.
The process to hire a recruiting firm will take a couple months, Christensen said. Proposals from recruiting firms will come back listing their qualifications and experience and a proposed budget.
Board member Dave Piepel asked Christensen if he anticipated a lot of turnover with superintendents in the state this year.
Christensen said he is seeing a lot of superintendents who are choosing to retire or do something different.
“We’re seeing a small group of applicants entering the superintendent program. People have looked at this job and said, 'Maybe not,' ” Christensen said.