EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School Board has two new faces.
Newly elected board members Whitney Smith and Meaghan Vibbert, along with returning board member Cindy Wright took the oath of office Monday, administered by Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber.
Smith replaces Chris Gibbs in the District 2 seat, which represents the southern part of the school district. Vibbert replaces Steve Piccirillo in the at-large District 5 seat. Gibbs, who had served since 2005, and Piccirillo, who had served since 2011, both opted not to seek re-election this year. Wright, who has served on the board since 2007, is the representative for District 1, which covers Eastmont’s northern area.
The three join Annette Eggers, who has served since 2005, and Dave Piepel, who has served since 2017, on the five-member panel.
One of the reconfigured board’s first duties was to elect new officers.
Piepel, last year’s vice president, will serve as president this year. Eggers will serve as vice president. Vibbert is the new Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association representative and Wright will represent the board as the Washington State School Directors’ Association legislative representative.
East Wenatchee Mayor-elect Jerrilea Crawford was among those in attendance to welcome the new board members.
“I look forward to working with the school district and to offer the support of the mayor’s office toward your endeavors,” she said.