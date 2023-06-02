EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District has promoted several educators and administrators into new roles for the upcoming school year.
In a May 23 press release, the district said that the changes "represent Eastmont School District's commitment to providing exceptional education and fostering a supportive and enriching learning environment for our students."
Kim Browning, the current principal of Cascade Elementary, will become the executive director of learning and teaching. Browning has worked in various roles in Eastmont for more than 30 years, and "will provide strategic direction and support to our teachers, ensuring the high quality of student learning across our district," according to Eastmont's press release.
Trever Summers, who previously worked as principal of Haller Middle School in Arlington and Warden Middle School, will take over for Browning as principal at Cascade. Eastmont's press release notes that Summers "brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of educational excellence."
Katie Tucker, who began with Eastmont in 2001, will become the new director of special education. Tucker has previously served as a teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal and principal of the Eastmont Academy while in Eastmont.
Elia Alailima-Daley will become the new principal of Eastmont Junior High School. Alailima-Daley has more than 30 years of experience in education, and Eastmont's press release notes his "leadership will undoubtedly foster a supportive and engaging learning environment for all."
Alailima-Daley is currently the executive director of secondary education in the Olympia School District. He previously served as the principal of Cascade High School in Leavenworth.
Dustin Hoffman will become the district's new director of maintenance and facilities. Hoffman previously worked as a HVAC technician with Eastmont, and has a decade of experience with HVAC and construction trades.
