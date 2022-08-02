Purchase Access

EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District has found someone willing to oppose the district’s $185 bond proposal.

Luke Gilbert, who works at Chelan County PUD, has volunteered to write an “against” statement in Douglas County’s official voters’ pamphlet, which will be distributed before the November election.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

