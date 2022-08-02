EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont School District has found someone willing to oppose the district’s $185 bond proposal.
Luke Gilbert, who works at Chelan County PUD, has volunteered to write an “against” statement in Douglas County’s official voters’ pamphlet, which will be distributed before the November election.
“I enjoy debate, so I always like to try and think of other perspectives and try and think of... a different way to look at a situation or proposal,” Gilbert said. “I felt that it was was probably a good thing to have on a ballot proposal just so people can think about it in a different way.”
Gilbert said Eastmont officials were “super helpful” in the process of getting caught up on the proposal. Through his research, Gilbert said it appears several important areas of the proposal lack key details.
“That’s really, kind of, what my against statement is. I feel like there’s not enough specifics towards the security and building requirements and a lot more ambiguity there,” Gilbert said. “And then a lot more specifics towards, well, ‘we’re going to certain things for the sporting complexes and the bus garage.’”
Gilbert has five children, though none currently attend school in the district. Two recently graduated from Eastmont High School, while three are home schooled.
The school board approved community member Rob Merrill to write a statement of support that will appear next to Gilbert’s submission.
Gilbert and Merrill’s statements must be submitted to the Douglas County Auditor’s Office by Aug. 9.
The school board initially appointed former superintendent Garn Christensen on July 11 to write the opposition statement, though he declined the opportunity a day later.
The general election will take place on Nov. 8, and the proposal will need 60% support to pass. This year’s bond is the second phase of a plan to modernize schools throughout Eastmont, including redesigning school parking lots, upgrading safety, removing portable classrooms, and expanding buildings at Cascade, Kenroy, Lee and Rock Island elementary schools.
Eastmont last ran a bond in 2010, which raised about $31 million and qualified the district for about $44 million in state matching funds. If the 2022 bond passes, the district could be eligible for up to $33.3 million in state matching funds.
